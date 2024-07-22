Coldplay teases '﻿A Film for the Future'﻿ project with "feelslikeimfallinginlove" lyric video

Coldplay has released the lyric video for their single "feelslikeimfallinginlove," which is the first preview of an upcoming project called A Film for the Future.

If you're a Coldplay "Scientist," then you may know that the band first teased A Film for the Future in the album booklet for 2019's Everyday Life, which featured a photo of a car with the license plate FFTF2024.

More details about A Film to the Future, which a press release describes as an "as-yet-unexplained project," are forthcoming. In the meantime, you can watch the "feelslikeimfallinginlove" lyric video, featuring the work of 15 different animators, streaming now on YouTube.

"Feelslikeimfallinginlove" is the lead single off Coldplay's upcoming album, Moon Music, due out Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.