Coldplay teases new ﻿'Moon Music' ﻿song, "WE PRAY"

Coldplay is teasing a new song off their upcoming album, Moon Music.

The track is called "WE PRAY" and is due out Aug. 23. It will feature English rapper Little Simz, Nigerian musician Burna Boy, Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna and Argentine singer Tini.

"WE PRAY" is available to presave now, and you can hear a seconds-long clip of the track via Coldplay's Facebook.

Moon Music, the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres, drops Oct. 4. It also includes the lead single "feelslikeimfallinginlove."

