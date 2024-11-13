Coldplay's 'biggest ever show' to take place in India in January

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay has announced what they say is their "biggest ever show."

The performance takes place Jan. 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The venue, which has a capacity of 132,000, mostly hosts cricket matches.

The bill also includes a "mystery guest to be announced."

Tickets go on sale Saturday at noon Indian Standard Time. For more info, visit Coldplay.com.

Coldplay's ongoing Music of the Spheres world tour will return to the U.S. in May.

