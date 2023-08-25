Come on Barbie, let's go ... on tour! "Barbie Girl" band Aqua to hit the road this fall

Talk about striking while the iron is hot: "Barbie Girl" band Aqua will tour the U.S. this fall on the Barbie World Tour.

The Danish band is, of course, featured on the hit "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, which you can find on the soundtrack of the Barbie movie. This past summer, they played two sold-out shows in New York City and LA, so now they're taking their act on the road.

"We’ve been working for this for 27 years! Performing two ... shows ... this summer was a dream come true, and to be able to come back soon for a nation-wide tour is absolutely insane," the group says in a statement. "We cannot wait to meet everyone for the first time, face to face."

The tour kicks off November 12 in Seattle and is set to wrap December 20 in LA. A press release says that fans can expect "a kaleidoscopic explosion of 90s wonder, where glitter, pink and pulsating beats reign supreme."

A Spotify Fans First presale starts Monday, August 28, at 10 a.m. ET; the general onsale is August 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

While most U.S. fans only know Aqua from their 1997 top 10 hit "Barbie Girl," the group has sold 38 million albums and seven million singles worldwide. The "Barbie Girl" video has also racked up more than one billion views on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.