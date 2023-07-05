Copy of a demo CD Ed Sheeran recorded at age 13 sells for $10,000

Ed Sheeran famously attempted to buy up all the copies of a demo CD he made when he was 13 years old, but a few got away from him. Now, one has sold for big bucks at an auction.

As BBC reports, Ed recorded the demo CD called Spinning Man in his bedroom in 2004 and 2005. After he became famous, he didn't want anyone to hear them, so he tried to get his hands on all 21 copies, but he was only was able to locate 19 of them. Now, one of the two remaining copies has just been sold for 8,000 pounds — that's a bit over $10,000 — at an auction.

Back in 2020, another copy of Spinning Man sold for nearly $64,000, but there was some question as to whether or not it was authentic because it was missing a specific sticker.

In his book Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey, the singer said of Spinning Man, "Most of the songs were about a girl called Claire. She was my first love when I was 13."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.