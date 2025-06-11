Corinne Bailey Rae turns her hit 'Put Your Records On' into a children's book

"Put Your Records On," the 2006 hit by Corinne Bailey Rae that became a hit all over again almost 15 years later thanks to a cover version, is now a children's book.

Corinne wrote the book, which tells the story of a young girl named Bea whose Great Aunt Portia introduces her to her record collection. According to a press release, the two "listen, dance, and laugh through a range of songs, leaving Bea excited to continue learning about herself and her world through music."

Corinne says in a statement, "When I was a child, music helped me find myself. Through songs I discovered that others felt what I felt. Playing music grew my confidence and writing and performing my own music allowed me to fully express myself. I want every child to know that they have music in their heart and a voice that should be heard.”

Put Your Records On, with illustrations by Gillian Eilidh O'Mara, is due March 3, 2026. You can preorder it now.

When "Put Your Records On" was first released, it made the top 15 on three different Billboard charts, and was nominated for record and song of the year at the 2007 Grammy Awards. In 2020, a version of the song by Jack Rutter, an artist who records under the name Ritt Momney, went viral on TikTok and then became a radio hit, peaking at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Corinne gave Rutter's version her blessing. As he told ABC Audio in 2021, "I was surprised by how she was exactly what you would expect her to be like. She was just so sunshiny and she was just so nice — like, ridiculously nice, almost. It was super awesome being able to talk to her."

