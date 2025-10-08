Couch, couch, sing! 'KPop Demon Hunters' singers perform, chat with Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'

KPop Demon Hunters girl group HUNTR/X doesn't exist except in animated form, but the women whose voices brought their hit songs to life appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

The trio -- EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna -- appeared for a few seconds on Saturday Night Live Oct. 4, but on The Tonight Show, they hit the couch for a chat with Jimmy and then gave their first full performance of their #1 hit "Golden" live on TV for the first time.

The trio said being on SNL was "insane," with Rei noting, "The 10-year-old in me just came to life being on set ... it kinda reminded us of being in theater camp."

After sharing stories about how their newfound fame has led to crazy experiences -- like seeing a 5-year-old singing "Golden" at H Mart and an elderly man performing the song on a traditional instrument outside a Korean subway station -- Audrey said, "This movie has affected us all so much on an emotional level."

She added that she "bawled her eyes out" at the premiere because of the Korean representation in the film.

EJAE shared that she got the idea for "Golden" in her car on the way to the dentist. And later, in the studio recording it, she claims she saw a ghost. She added that there's a myth in the Korean music industry that "if you see a ghost while recording a song, it's a hit."

Fallon wrapped things up by presenting the trio with a Platinum plaque for the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, commemorating that it's been RIAA-certified for sales of a million copies.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.