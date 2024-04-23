Could Meghan Trainor replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'?

Now that Katy Perry has announced that she's leaving American Idol, the race is on to find a replacement. While Katy seemed to think guest mentor Jelly Roll would do a good job, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest said they could also see another guest mentor this season, Meghan Trainor, taking the job.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about whether he feels the "All About that Bass" singer could handle the judges' table, Luke said, "I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She's] real witty, so certainly."

Ryan, meanwhile, told ET, "She was very good. Megan is a super talent too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."

As for Lionel Richie, he revealed the main qualities Katy's replacement should have: "It's gotta be fun, but no ego. Because we're gonna insult each other so much," he said.

He didn't comment on Meghan Trainor, but he told ET, "I've got my list, but Kelly [Clarkson], if you don't have anything else to do, I'd like to drop that out there. I'm a big fan. Oh, and by the way, Taylor [Swift], if you're available, we'd like to have you out. Call me!"

Luke also has a list; he said he has at least "10 names" in his head of people who he thinks could replace Katy, though he wasn't willing to share them.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.