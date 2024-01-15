Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth shares update on Ed Sheeran collaboration: "People have heard it and loved it"

We're getting even closer to the collaboration between Cradle of Filth and Ed Sheeran.

During an interview on the Polish YouTube channel Pełna Kulturka, the extreme metal band's frontman, Dani Filth, shares, "People have heard it and loved it."

"It's what you'd imagine," Filth says of the upcoming track. "It's Cradle of Filth, and it's Ed Sheeran. It sounds like Ed Sheeran, it sounds like Cradle of Filth. There's a blast beat in it."

While Filth may be overestimating our collective ability to imagine what a Cradle of Filth/Ed Sheeran song sounds like, we'll all get to hear it when it finally drops in 2025.

"Obviously, [Sheeran's] one of the biggest artists in the world, and we have to kind of obey and abide by his rules," Filth explains. "He's a lovely guy, don't get me wrong, but his management obviously have his vested interest at heart. I think this year he's taking a complete year off, and obviously we want him in the video, so if that's gonna happen, we have to release that single with him on next year."

The song is also set to appear on the next Cradle album.

As for how all this got started, you may recall that Sheeran was quoted in 2021 as saying he was a fan of metal bands including Cradle of Filth and Slipknot, and that he'd be open to recording his own metal album. After Filth responded with an Instagram post reading, "I'll believe it when I see it," he and Sheeran got in touch and started discussing a potential collaboration.

