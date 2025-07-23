David Archuleta's coming-out memoir due in February

Robert Ascroft/Simon & Schuster/Gallery Books
By Andrea Dresdale

We finally have a release date for David Archuleta's memoir: Devout is due Feb. 17.

The book traces the American Idol star's journey from his early years as a religious, closeted Mormon teen to his current life as an openly queer man. The book details Archie's struggle with fame, faith and identity, and reveals what's described in a press release as "the emotional abuse and inner turmoil" he had to deal with from childhood. 

The singer documents his time on American Idol, his tour with Demi Lovato, the two years he took out of the spotlight to serve his mission in South America, his three failed engagements, his suicidal ideation and his ultimate decision to leave the Mormon Church to live authentically.

Earlier this year, David told People of the book, "I feel like it's an important message. Even if it's some risky stuff to talk about, I think we need to talk about certain things. I'm ready to go on tour. I'm ready to talk about the topics, and if there's anything that people don't understand, I'm ready to combat that too."

Archie will release an EP called Earthly Delights on Aug. 15. He'll kick off a tour on Sept. 17.

