David Kushner announces debut album, '﻿The Dichotomy'

David Kushner has announced his debut album, The Dichotomy.

The record is due out Aug. 30 and includes Kushner's breakout single, "Daylight."

"This project has been a long time coming and I'm excited I finally get to share it with all of you," Kushner says. "I wanted to depict humankind's struggle between light and darkness. It's something that all of us feel in our own way, and certainly something I feel daily."

"I want people to understand that there are always two sides to everything, with two forces at play," he continues. "Recognizing this reality is the first step towards finding true purpose in the struggle."

Along with "Daylight," The Dichotomy also includes the previously released songs "Skin and Bones," "Hero" and "Dead Man." A fifth cut titled "Humankind" is out now via digital outlets.

Kushner will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Dichotomy in September.

Here's the track list for The Dichotomy:

"No High"

"Poison"

"Skin and Bones"

"Hero"

"You and Me"

"Love Is Going to Kill Us"

"Dead Man"

"Flesh x Blood"

"Sweet Oblivion"

"Buried at Sea"

"Humankind"

"Universe"

"Heaven Sees"

"Darkerside"

"California Nights"

"Saving Your Soul"

"Daylight"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.