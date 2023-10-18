'Deadpool 3' director Shawn Levy plays coy about Taylor Swift's MCU involvement

Taylor Swift and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds are good friends, and Ryan and his Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman joined Taylor when she went to watch Travis Kelce play in New Jersey earlier this month. But does that mean that Taylor is going to appear in Deadpool 3, as has been rumored? The director's not saying.

When asked by The Wrap, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy wouldn't confirm or deny reports that Taylor will play the Marvel Comics character Dazzler in the movie.

"They sure are loud,” Levy said of the Swifties who are excited at the possibility of her portraying the character — a mutant who can convert sound vibrations into light and then weaponize it.

But Levy won't spill. “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy," he says. "You’re going to have to wait and see."

And there may not even be any movie to watch for quite some time. Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, but given the ongoing strike, Levy says he's not sure it'll even be finished in enough time to make the release date.

