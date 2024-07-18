'Deadpool & Wolverine' soundtrack includes hits by Goo Goo Dolls, *NSYNC, Avril Lavigne and more

The soundtrack for the new movie Deadpool & Wolverine features hits old and new — and even a song by star Hugh Jackman.

The much-hyped film, which is opening July 26, includes hits from nearly every decade of pop music, from The Platters' "Only You (And You Alone)," which came out in 1955, to "Slash," a song by current K-pop stars Stray Kids.

In between, you'll find '70s classics like "Angel of the Morning" by Merrilee Rush and "You're the One that I Want" by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John; '80s smashes like "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis & the News, Chris de Burgh's "The Lady In Red" and Eric Carmen's "Make Me Lose Control"; and '90s hits like Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" and Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris."

Moving into a more current timeframe, the soundtrack also includes Fergie's "Glamorous," Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You" and *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye." Plus, you get "The Greatest Show," performed by Hugh Jackman and the cast of The Greatest Showman.

The time-hopping soundtrack is apparently a reflection of the movie's plot, which involves time travel. The soundtrack's out digitally on July 24 and physically on July 26.

Deadpool & Wolverine, produced by Marvel Studios, hits theaters July 26. Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.