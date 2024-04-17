Deluxe version of Teddy Swims' 'I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1)' is coming

The title of Teddy Swims' debut album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) seems to imply that there will be a Part 2, and while there very well may be, we're getting an expanded edition of the first album to tide us over until it arrives.

The deluxe edition of the album, called I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5), will be out April 26 with four new tracks. So far, we don't know what those tracks are, but Teddy has been performing a few new songs on his current tour, including a track called "Hammer to the Heart."

Meanwhile, Teddy has also released a video for his new single, "The Door." It features footage of him performing the song while wearing a big fuzzy coat and sunglasses, intercut with scenes of him sitting at an extremely long dinner table, contemplating a blonde woman who seems to be bad news.

Teddy will kick off the European leg of his current tour April 25 in Belgium. He'll be back in the U.S. for an appearance at Lollapalooza on August 4.

