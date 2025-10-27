Demi Lovato announces It's Not That Deep tour for 2026

Demi Lovato is bringing her new album to her fans live in 2026.

The "Fast" singer has announced the It's Not That Deep Tour of North America, which will launch April 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is set to wrap up May 25 in Houston. In between, Demi will visit Toronto, Boston, New York, Dallas, LA, Detroit, Denver and Las Vegas, among many other cities.

You can sign up for the presale via Ticketmaster by Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. ET; it begins Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

Citi and American Express presales start Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available at VIPNation.

On Instagram, Demi wrote, "i can't wait to get back on the road with you and dance to these songs together night after night ... this is gonna be so much fun, i can't even contain it… SEE YOU SO SOON."

Demi gave fans a preview of what to expect on the tour at a Oct. 25 performance at the Hollywood Palladium. She's posted multiple videos of the performance on her Instagram Story.

