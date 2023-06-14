Demi Lovato explains why she started using she/her pronouns again

Demi Lovato is sharing why she decided to stop exclusively using they/them pronouns and go back to identifying as she/her.



In an interview with GQ Hype Spain, the singer says she simply got tired of explaining it to people.



"I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns," she says in the interview, translated from Spanish. "It was absolutely exhausting."



"I just got tired," she adds. "But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word."



To that end, Demi hopes for more gender neutral options for things like public restrooms and on official forms where you have to select a gender.



"I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women's bathroom, even though I don't completely identify with it," she says. "Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me."



Demi came out as nonbinary in 2021. She readopted she/her pronouns last year.

