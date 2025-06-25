Demi Lovato to release first cookbook, 'One Plate at a Time'

Demi Lovato has been posting quite a few cooking videos lately, and now we know why: She's become a cookbook author.

She announced on Instagram that the book, One Plate at a Time, will be out March 31. It's available for preorder now at DemiCookbook.com.

"Stepping into the kitchen and learning how to cook has been such an important part of my recovery and healing my relationship with food," Demi wrote on Instagram. "This book is filled with simple, comforting recipes that have allowed me to reconnect with myself and find both freedom and joy in my kitchen – feelings I never thought I could experience."

"It has allowed me to see cooking as an act of love and kindness to myself and those in my life," she adds. "And I hope this book can bring that same feeling into your home too."

And just to make sure we understand she hasn't forgotten her day job, Demi noted, "And don’t worry, I’ve been cooking outside of the kitchen too."

In the accompanying Instagram video, which also features her making avocado toast with a fried egg, Demi described the book as "a big f*** you to my eating disorder."

Demi's husband, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, wrote in the comments, "Sooo proud of u baby. u work so hard on everything u do and watching u on this journey has been inspiring. I love u so much! Ps ur avocado toast is on the long list of reasons why ur my dream wife."

