Demi Lovato shares release date for "Cool for the Summer" rock version

Original version of "Cool for the Summer"

By Danielle Long

The rock version of Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer" is closer than you think.

On Thursday, the Grammy nominee shared a black-and-white snippet of herself in the studio recording the new track alongside the caption, "Go tell your mother Cool For the Summer (Rock Version) 5/25."

Demi, 30, first announced the new version of the song on March 30, dropping a link for fans to pre-save or pre-add the song.

The original "Cool for the Summer" was released in 2015 as the lead single off her fifth studio album Confident. The song had a resurgence earlier this year, largely due to it being mashed up with Ginuwine's "Pony" on TikTok.

