Demi Lovato announces new album 'REVAMPED,' featuring rock versions of her hits

Demi Lovato reimagined some of her biggest pop hits as rock songs. Now, she's recorded those transformations for posterity on a new album called On her 2022 tour,reimagined some of her biggest pop hits as rock songs. Now, she's recorded those transformations for posterity on a new album called REVAMPED

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. Due out September 15, the album features the previously released "Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)" and "Heart Attack (Rock Version)" as well as July 14th's new drop: " Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) ." The new track, streaming now, includes guitar parts by legendaryguitarist

"Slash is an iconic artist who I’ve been a fan of for years, it’s an absolute honor to have such a legend like him on the rock version of ‘Sorry not Sorry,’” Demi says in a statement. “With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them."

She adds, "Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

REVAMPED, which is available to presave now , follows Demi's rock album HOLY FVCK, which came out last year.

(First video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.