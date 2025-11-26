'Demon Hunters' & pop stars to perform during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a host of pop performances.

Among the stars you'll see performing right in front of Macy's department store will be the singing voices of KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X — EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — and Conan Gray.

The list of artists singing on floats, meanwhile, includes Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw, Debbie Gibson, Jewel, Lauren Spencer Smith, Shaggy, Russell Dickerson and Calum Scott. Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will start the parade with what's described as a "show-stopping opening number."

The parade airs Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock.

