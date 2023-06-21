Did Britney Spears reconcile with sister Jamie Lynn?

Is Britney Spears beginning to mend her relationship with younger sister Jamie Lynn?



A new Instagram caption from the pop star seems to indicate the two are speaking again.



"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!" she wrote. "I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family !!!"



On Tuesday, June 20, Jamie Lynn debuted the trailer for Zoey 102, the reboot of her Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, out July 27 on Paramount+. It's not clear what "set" Britney was referring to.



The caption was attached to an unrelated video of Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari, on vacation. In the clip, she dances on a boat in a pink bikini and Sam gives her a playful smack on the butt.



Britney also wrote in the caption that it was her first vacation with her hubby in a year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.