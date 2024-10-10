Did Selena Gomez put a Taylor Swift Easter egg in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

While Selena Gomez's pal Taylor Swift hasn't actually guest-starred on Selena's show Only Murders in the Building, she seemingly got a shout-out in the latest episode in the form on an Easter egg.

In the episode, called Valley of the Dolls, Selena's character, Mabel, along with Steve Martin's Charles and Martin Short's Oliver, believe they're being stalked by a killer. This causes them to flee Manhattan and drive to Long Island, where they hide out at the home of Charles' sister Doreen, played by Melissa McCarthy.

Doreen, we soon learn, is completely obsessed with dolls: she has dozens of them, in every shape and size, scattered around the house. When the trio arrives, Mabel sits on a couch next to a life-size doll with blond hair and red lips. The doll also happens to be wearing a T-shirt with the number 87 on it — which is Travis Kelce's jersey number.

Fans took note, with one posting the scene in question and writing, "wait guys taylor cameo in the new ep of only murders in the building??? and she’s wearing an 87 shirt omg help."

When asked over the summer if Taylor might one day appear in the show, which is famous for its many guest stars, Selena told E! Online, "She's a little busy, you guys."

In the same interview, Steve Martin described why he thinks Selena and Taylor, who have been friends since 2008, are similar. “Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena," he said. "In the situations I've seen — politically, trolls, everything she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.