Do we hate that Ariana Grande made us love her new #1 single?

Ariana Grande has scored another #1 debut.

"hate that i made you love me," the first single from her upcoming album, petal, blooms in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It's her 10th #1 hit and her eighth to enter the chart at that position. She and Taylor Swift are now tied for the most #1 debut singles among female artists.

In addition, Ariana is now the only artist in history ever to have the first single released from each one of her albums debut in the top 10. Prior to "hate that i made you love me," she hit the top 10 with the following singles:

Eternal Sunshine, "Yes, And?," #1, 2024

Positions, "Positions," #1, 2020

Thank U, Next, "Thank U, Next," #1, 2018

Sweetener, "No Tears Left To Cry," #3, 2018

Dangerous Woman, "Dangerous Woman," #10, 2016

My Everything, "Problem" feat. Iggy Azalea, #3, 2014

Yours Truly, "The Way" feat. Mac Miller, #10, 2013

Ariana kicked off her Eternal Sunshine tour — her first since 2019 — on Saturday night in Oakland, California. She wrote on Instagram afterward, "it feels impossible to find the words at this time … so for now, just thank you. from the bottom of my heart. i love you all more than words can ever possibly say. and i missed you. thank you."

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