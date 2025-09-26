Doja Cat drops 'adventurous' album 'Vie,' casts mother in new 'Gorgeous' video

Doja Cat has released her new album, Vie [vee], and gives a nod to her mom in a new video for one of the tracks.

Doja explains in a statement that the album's title was "a choice of worldplay": It's her fifth album, and the Roman numeral for five is a capital V. Doja also has that Roman numeral tattooed on her collarbone. The word "vie" means "life" in French.

"Five in numerology represents curiosity, adventure, and change," she says. "I chose Vie as a nod to [the song] 'La Vie en Rose' and tied it together with the theme of romance and throughout this project I give my interpretation on love, sex, romance, pain, and wonder within a relationship."

She adds, "I feel strongly about the meaning of the word Vie because without life there is no love and without love there is no adventure. This is an adventurous album and with homages and nods to the ['80s, '70s and '90s], I wanted to give my own personal modern twist."

One of the songs on the new album is called "Gorgeous." Doja has dropped a super-glam video for it, inspired by makeup commercials from the '80s. It stars her and a group of famous models, including Alek Wek, Irina Shayk, Karen Elson, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani and Amelia Gray.

Also appearing briefly is Doja's mom, Deborah Sawyer; she pops up in the part where Doja says, "I look like my family, I don't need to brag."

If you want to be as glam as Doja, there's a new Amazon Music merch line inspired by the new album.

Doja will cohost The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 1 and appear on Saturday Night Live Oct. 4.

