Doja Cat drops new album 'Scarlet,' launches Skechers collab

Doja Cat's new album Scarlet is here, and to mark the occasion, she's unveiled a new collaboration with Skechers.

The "Doja'Lite" is a riff on the brand's D'Lites, made famous by Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. A "refreshed take on this iconic sneaker silhouette," the Doja'Lite comes in either black or white.

"To be designing a shoe that my peers have worn back in the day ... it's really, really cool. I feel like I'm part of history," Doja says in a video posted on the Skechers Instagram.

"I wanted to make something that I knew I would talk about and be proud of," Doja adds in a video introducing the collab. "I wanted to do something that intersected with my album. I love the idea of bringing Scarlet into the Skechers world."

Along with the arrival of Scarlet, Doja has also released a new video for the track "Agora Hills," which she co-directed with Hannah Lux Davis. In the video, she plays multiple roles, including the leader of a girl gang who wanders through what looks like a suburb after an apocalypse.

In the lead-up to the release of Scarlet, life-size replicas of the Scarlet character — which looks like a naked Doja covered in blood — were placed in various locations. Each one had a QR code that fans could scan for a preview of the album. On her Instagram Story , Doja posted multiple photos of fans who stopped to take pics of one of the replicas and added comments on their outfits and dance moves.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

