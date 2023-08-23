Doja Cat is releasing ... something on September 1

So far, Doja Cat has released two singles from her upcoming album, Scarlet: "Attention" and "Paint the Town Red." While we still don't have a release date for the album, the singer has teased the release of ... something next week.

On Instagram on August 23, she posted a silhouette of herself wearing what looks like a bodysuit and devil horns. The post is captioned "9.1.23." It's not clear if that's when she'll release the album, another single or something else. Her Scarlet Tour kicks off October 31 in San Francisco, with opening acts Ice Spice and Doechii.

Meanwhile, Doja seemingly addressed all the attention that's paid to what she says on social media in an Instagram Story on August 22, which was captured by Pop Crave.

In one message on her Story, she posted a quote she ascribed to Lady Gaga, which read, "When you die, nobody is going to give a f*** what you tweeted." Another message came from Doja: "All that matters to me is that my fans know who I am and the others are stuck trying to figure out."

Whenever Scarlet is released, it'll be the follow-up to her smash 2021 album, Planet Her, which spun off five hit singles.

