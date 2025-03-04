Doja Cat recaps her 'brave and scary' Oscars performance

Doja Cat surprised some people on Oscars night by belting out "Diamonds Are Forever," a James Bond theme originally recorded by Shirley Bassey. On Instagram, she acknowledged that her performance wasn't perfect, but said she was glad she got the opportunity to take on such a challenging number.

Posting a carousel of photos of her various outfits from the night, she wrote, "danced with sarah paulson last night also Flow is my favorite movie of all time cuz it's a story about friendship." Flow won the Oscar for best animated film.

Doja continued, "Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me. I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f*** for me. I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself."

"The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a b**** hit some flats," she admitted, but added, "I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye."

LISA, who joined Doja in the James Bond tribute segment at the Oscars to sing "Live and Let Die," wrote on Instagram, "It was such an incredible experience. I was so honored to be performing alongside so many empowering artists. Thank you @theacademy for this unforgettable night."

