Doja Cat reflects on losing followers: "I feel free"

Doja Cat has broken her silence after a tumultuous month that saw her losing more than 180,000 Instagram followers following negative remarks about her fans.

In a candid Instagram Story post, the "Paint the Town Red" singer shared her unexpected perspective, expressing, "Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down ... I feel free."

The social media saga ignited in July when Doja Cat took issue with her fan base referring to themselves as "kittenz" or "kitten." That prompted one fan to ask her, "What should I change my [user]name to since you don’t like the term kitten[?]"

Doja Cat responded with, "Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s not too late."

Amid the Twitter back-and-forth, some major fan accounts deleted their pages in response to her comments.

