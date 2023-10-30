Doja Cat releases new tour merchandise with Amazon Music

Paint the town in new, exclusive Doja Cat tour merchandise, courtesy of Amazon Music.

Fans can purchase The Scarlet Tour merchandise on Doja's official Amazon store or the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop before she kicks off her run of 24 sold-out shows this Halloween.

The collection will be available to purchase inside the venue at every stop of the tour. A Doja-themed trailer truck will also be selling merch in select cities, starting Tuesday, October 31, in San Francisco. There will also be a separate merchandise collection exclusive to tour attendees.

Available products include hooded sweatshirts, a variety of tees, sweatpants, shorts, a hat, socks and a poster, all themed to represent Doja's new studio album, Scarlet.

