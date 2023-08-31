Doja Cat, TOMORROW X TOGETHER to perform at the MTV VMAs

Doja Cat, Anitta, Kelsea Ballerini, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and hip-hop legend Lil Wayne have been added to the lineup of performers at the 2023 MTV VMAs, which will air live September 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Weezy's returning to the VMA stage for the first time in more than 10 years. He'll be performing "Kat Food," his new single, which arrives Friday, September 1, and he's also up for Best Hip-Hop.

Doja Cat, who already has four VMAs to her name, is returning after she hosted and performed in 2021. She's up for five Moon Persons this year, including Best Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Anitta is up for Best Latin; she'll be performing a medley of songs from her album Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story. She's also joining K-pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER for a performance. TXT are up for Push Performance of the Year and Best K-Pop.

Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini will be spending her 30th birthday on the MTV stage, giving a world premiere performance of a song from the expanded version of her EP Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good).

These artists join already announced performers Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids. Taylor Swift has the most nominations with eight; SZA has five, as do Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith. Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.