Doja Cat will preview new music at 'The Victoria’s Secret World Tour'

Doja Cat is going to preview her new music earlier than previously expected.

The star will headline The Victoria's Secret World Tour — a televised event described as part fashion show, part documentary — where she'll play music from her highly anticipated, untitled new album, Harper's Bazaar reports.

"Victoria's Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today," Doja Cat said. "Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience."

The Victoria's Secret World Tour premieres September 26 on Prime Video, a little over a month before Doja Cat starts her first North American arena tour, The Scarlet Tour, on October 31.

As for what people can expect with her new music, Doja Cat says she doesn’t "want to spoil too much,” but she does offer a taste of what’s to come.

“Like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before,” Doja Cat said. “So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.”

