Dominic Fike admits he was high while acting on 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike is climbing the charts with his new single, "Mona Lisa," from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, and his new album, Sunburn, arrives June 7. He's also set to appear in the next season of HBO's Euphoria, and he says this time it'll be a different experience — because he won't be high.

Speaking to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, Dominic says of his role as Elliot on the show, "I mean, I was a drug addict and coming onto a show mainly about drugs; it was very difficult. Sam, the director and writer, he got me a sober coach, somebody to be there all the time."

However, he says, "It did not work ... I was so f***** up doing a lot of that show. It was really bad, but I was reprimanded for it. I almost got kicked off the show."

"They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this,'" he continues. Asked if the show used any of the scenes he shot while high, Dominic says, "They had to."

Dominic is now sober and says he's excited about returning to the show in that state.

He tells Zane, "It's going to be sick. I think I have a better dynamic with everybody."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.