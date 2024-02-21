Don't kill the groove: Sophie Ellis-Bextor sets first North American headlining tour

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been a star in her native U.K. for more than 20 years, but she's just announced her first North American headlining tour.

The dates come in the wake of the success of "Murder on the Dancefloor," her 2001 hit that's gone viral thanks to its use in the ending scene of the movie Saltburn. Sophie recently announced a single show in New York City in June, and as she wrote on social media, it "sold out in a day! Thank you thank you thank you."

"So - how about some more shows in some more cities?!" the post continues. "San Francisco, San Diego, Washington, Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto - my band and I are coming for you! Super excited. Come and dance with me…. "

The dates begin May 30 in San Francisco and will wrap June 8 in Toronto. You can get tickets by following the link in her Instagram bio.

