Dove Cameron announces long-awaited debut album, 'Alchemical'

Dove Cameron, who took home the Video for Good trophy at the MTV VMAs on September 12, has finally announced details of her long-awaited debut album.

It's a two-part project called Alchemical, with the first part arriving this fall. So far, there's no release date.

In August, Dove told V magazine about her new music, "I just want to tell stories about things that have happened and put certain things to bed. I want to write love songs about things that are happening now, write goodbye songs about things that have ended, but also write a bunch of sexy s***."

"Right now, I’m just writing things that feel right in the moment and that resonate with me," she added. She also said, "I definitely want to go on a world tour. It’s been so long since I’ve seen my fans, so I’d really love to go see everybody and meet everybody."

It's not clear if Dove's latest single, "Other Boys" featuring Marshmello, will be included on the new album.

