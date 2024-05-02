Drew Barrymore teams with Justin Bieber's drew house for new capsule collection

In 2019, Drew Barrymore teamed up with Justin Bieber's fashion line, drew house, for some T-shirts depicting her in different phases of her career. Now, she and Justin have come together again for a whole capsule collection.

On Instagram, Drew shows off a hoodie with a black-and-white photo of herself; she says she's gone through 25,000 images of herself to choose a selection that will be featured in the new collection. Right now, you can buy the hoodie and matching corduroy pants at TheHouseofDrew.com. The pants cost $330; the hoodie is $170.

According to People, there are 10 photos of Drew in all; items using the rest of the photos will arrive in additional drops. On her talk show on May 2, according to People, Drew says of the images, "There's no photographer involved, there's no hair and makeup, they're just real life scenarios that no one else has ever seen. I wanted to bring them out for the first time exclusively for Justin and drew house."

drew house isn't actually named after Barrymore, though: It's named after Justin's middle name, Drew.

