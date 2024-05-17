Dua Lipa, Avril Lavigne and Noah Kahan get their country on at the ACMs

You probably wouldn't be surprised to hear that Post Malone performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards — after all, he's been moving into country for a while now. But did you expect Dua Lipa to show up?

Dua was a surprise performer at the May 16 awards ceremony, which streamed on Prime Video. She joined country superstar Chris Stapleton for a duet on his latest hit, "Think I'm In Love with You." Another surprise performer was Noah Kahan, who was making his awards show debut. He teamed up with Kelsea Ballerini to perform her song "Mountain with a View" and his song "Stick Season."

Other pop stars making the scene at the show, which streamed live from Dallas, Texas, included Gwen Stefani, who sang "Purple Irises" with her husband Blake Shelton, and Avril Lavigne, who joined rising country star Nate Smith for his song "Bulletproof." As for Posty, he sang a ballad called "Never Love You Again" and performed his recent single, "I Had Some Help."

Lainey Wilson was the night's big winner, and one of the categories she won was Music Event of the Year for "Save Me," her hit duet with Jelly Roll. Jelly also performed — he did a new song called "Liar" — and so did Kane Brown. Luke Combs' "Fast Car" was named Single of the Year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.