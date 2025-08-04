Dua Lipa granted citizenship to her ancestral homeland

Dua Lipa was born in London to Kosovo Albanian parents. Now, she's been granted citizenship to her parents' homeland.

Dua was in Pristina, Kosovo's capital, for her annual Sunny Hill music festival, which ran from Aug. 1 to 3. While there, Dua met with Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani, who presented her with a citizenship certificate. Osmani called the singer "one of the most important cultural and artistic personalities in the history of our country."

She also wrote, "Dua and Kosovo have always been inseparable. She has been and continues to be one of the most powerful voices on the world’s biggest stages, making history with her achievements and becoming an inspiration to millions of people around the globe."

"Our gratitude is endless for all that Dua has done and continues to do for Kosovo, for our youth, for our art and for the international image of our country."

Dua was granted Albanian citizenship in 2022.

Dua posted a photo of herself with the certificate in between photos of herself attending and performing at the festival, where headliners also included Shawn Mendes and Fatboy Slim.

"Got my [Kosovo] citizenship the night before and then partied hard at @sunnyhillfestival the night after!!!!" she wrote. "lovinggggg lifeeee."

During the festival, Dua also performed onstage with her father, with whom she co-founded the event. She wrote on Instagram, "Sharing this night with you all, in the city that shaped me, surrounded by so much energy, joy, and pride… it's hard to put into words what it means."

"Performing for you, and sharing the stage with my dad @dukagjinlipa, was a moment I’ll never forget."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.