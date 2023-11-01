Dua Lipa reveals new song "Houdini" out November 9

Warner Records

By Andrea Tuccillo

And for her next trick … Dua Lipa has officially announced her new single, "Houdini," will be out Thursday, November 9, at 7 p.m. ET.

Dua had been teasing the new track in since-deleted posts on social media, releasing a snippet of the song, a video showing a string of numbers and images of herself with a key in her mouth. Fans who signed up to receive updates at DuaLipa.com received a text on October 31 with a numerical code that when deciphered spelled out "HOUDINI."

Now her only Instagram post is an image of the cover art, featuring Dua licking a mirror image of herself.

The new song will mark a new era for Dua, coming on the heels of her hit Barbie track, "Dance the Night." Her upcoming album, said to be influenced by "1970s-era psychedelia," follows up her 2020 disco-inspired smash Future Nostalgia.

