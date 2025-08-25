Dua Lipa thanks fans after 30th birthday celebrations: 'I love this life'

If you follow Dua Lipa on Instagram, you've got to admit, her life looks pretty great — and in a post thanking fans for their support following her 30th birthday on Aug. 22, she confirmed that it is.

"I love this life, I love this journey, and I never take a single moment of it for granted," she wrote. "Here's to the next 30 and beyond... it just keeps getting better."

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes," she wrote. "This last lap around the sun has been, without a doubt, my favorite year yet. The past 10 years have been the most incredible ride I could’ve ever dreamed of … my 20s were pure MAGIC. Not without their challenges or awkward moments, but filled with more love, joy, and lessons than I ever imagined. I’m so deeply grateful for every step of the journey and everything it’s taken to get here."

She then thanked her family and her parents, who are "the heart of it all," and also offered thanks to "everyone who’s been on this journey with me from tiny club shows to Wembley Stadium, anywhere and everywhere in the world." She wrote, "Thank you for letting the music be the place where we’ve met, grown, and shared so much of life together."

The readers of her Service95 newsletter and members of her Service95 book club also got a shoutout: She wrote, "You've helped me feel proud, grounded, and fulfilled in ways I never thought possible."

She didn't mention her fiancé, Callum Turner, by name, but noted that the "people I keep close," including "my partner," are "my greatest achievement."

Dua brings her Radical Optimism tour to North America starting Sept. 1 in Toronto.

