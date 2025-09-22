Dua Lipa welcomes Nile Rodgers, Lenny Kravitz to stage for final MSG shows

Dua Lipa used the last two shows of her four-show run at New York City's Madison Square Garden to bring out some special guests.

On Sept. 20, Dua brought out the legendary guitarist and producer Nile Rodgers of the band CHIC for a run-through of that group's signature song, "Le Freak." And on Sept. 21 she welcomed Lenny Kravitz to the stage to perform his song "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over."

Introducing Lenny, Dua told the crowd, "When I go back to thinking about New York artists, and artists and music that shaped my life, I think about this one song in particular that really helped me fall in love with music."

"New York’s just got such an unbelievably cool energy. But the artist that sings this song, I'm afraid to say, might be a little cooler," she continued. "And he’s here tonight. For a treat for our last night in New York City — don’t say I don’t do anything nice for you guys — New York, give it up for New York’s very own Lenny Kravitz!”

The special guests were part of the portion of Dua's Radical Optimism tour where she either performs a song by an artist from the city in which she's performing or has a local artist join her onstage. During her four-show run in New York, Dua also performed Blondie's "One Way or Another" and Alicia Keys' "No One."

Dua shared video of her performances with Lenny and Nile on her Instagram Story but you can find footage of both on YouTube, as well.

Next, Dua plays at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Sept. 26 and 27.

