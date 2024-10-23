Dua Lipa's concert special featuring Elton John is coming to TV

By Mary Pat Thompson

Dua Lipa fans, prepare for an announcement that'll have you levitating with excitement.

An Evening with Dua Lipa — the filmed special one-off concert she performed at Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 17 — is heading to TV screens later this year.

"I wanted to remember this show forever so we captured it to share with you too," Dua wrote alongside the trailer for the special Wednesday on Instagram. "ONE NIGHT ONLY with me, my band, The Heritage Orchestra and the one and only Elton John at Royal Albert Hall coming soon to @CBStv and @itv @itvxofficial ... who's ready to see thissss?!!!!"

The special will premiere on Dec. 15 on CBS. Along with Dua, her band, a 53-piece orchestra and 14 choir members, the special concert also featured a performance from Elton, who sang his verse on the hit duet "Cold Heart."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

