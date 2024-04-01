Dua Lipa's rumored boyfriend reveals his favorite Dua song

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner appear to be dating, since photos of them packing on the PDA have become pretty common. And while Turner won't really comment on their relationship, he will give his opinion on her music.

In a new article with Vanity Fair, Turner, a former model who starred in George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat and can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, "sidesteps addressing" his alleged romance with the singer. But the magazine does get him to reveal his favorite Dua Lipa song.

He chose "Houdini," the first single from her new album, Radical Optimism, which makes us wonder whether or not he's familiar with her earlier stuff. In the song, Dua sings from the perspective of a woman who won't settle down and wonders if the guy who's trying to romance her is the one who'll "make me stay."

"If you're good enough, you'll find a way/ maybe you could cause a girl to change her ways," she sings.

On March 26, US Weekly reported that Dua and Callum are "very serious about one another" and that "they've met each other's families."

Ironically, Dua told Rolling Stone that many songs on the new album -- like "Training Season," for example -- were inspired by her experience of re-entering the dating world after she found herself single again a few years ago.

"Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing,” she said, noting that it's "not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.