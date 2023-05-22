Dua Lipa's song for the 'Barbie' movie drops Friday

Courtesy Warner Bros Pictures

By Andrea Tuccillo

Dua Lipa's song for the Barbie movie is coming this week.

The singer, who also appears in the upcoming Greta Gerwig flick, will be releasing "Dance the Night" on Friday, May 26.

Dua teased the disco-tinged pop track on social media. In the clip, we see her stepping out of a high heel shoe with a perfectly pointed Barbie-like foot. Dua then turns to the camera and blows a kiss as we hear her sing, "Just come along for the ride."

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hits theaters July 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

