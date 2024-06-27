Dua Lipa's Glastonbury performance will include "incredible surprises"

Dua Lipa will be livestreaming her headlining performance at England's Glastonbury Festival on Friday night, and the head of her record company tells Variety that you'll want to tune in or else you might miss something.

"This show is going to have some incredible surprises and some unexpected moments – she's just going to bring the party to Friday night," says Max Lousada, the CEO of Recorded Music for Warner Music Group. "This was always one of her big aspirations. From the moment we signed her, she was like, 'I want to headline Glastonbury', so I'm thrilled for that dream to come true."

"She’s become a really dynamic and incredible performer," he adds. "[H]er videos are strong, her songs sound great on radio but, live, you can really hear her voice – she has such resonance in her vocals. I’m really looking forward to seeing her play to an audience that hasn’t seen that."

"For Dua, this is going to be a step change and a key moment in her career," he notes.

"IM SO EXCITED MY STOMACH IS IN KNOTS I CAN'T WAIT!!!!!!!" Dua wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

You can watch her perform on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. ET via the BBC website. Her performance will then be available on demand for 10 days.

