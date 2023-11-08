'DWTS' alum Lindsey Stirling says Jason Mraz is "absolutely killing it": "I'm really rooting for him to win"

Earlier this year, Jason Mraz released the video for his song "I Feel Like Dancing," which shows him busting some serious movies. One of the celebrities who cameoed in the clip was Lindsey Stirling, who was the runner-up on the 2017 season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. Jason is now competing on Dancing with the Stars — and Lindsey is thrilled.

"He's absolutely killing it, and it's so fun to see," Lindsey tells ABC Audio. "I feel like he's the perfect candidate for that show: someone who loves dance, who kind of has natural movement, but that is really being pushed out of their comfort zone. He's like ... the sweet spot of the show. And I'm really rooting for him to win."

But Lindsey says when Jason asked her to be in his video, she had no idea that he was heading to Dancing with the Stars. "That show is so, like, top secret. When you find out you're going to be on it, you cannot say," Lindsey explains.

"He did not mention to me that he was going to be on the show. But again, I'm so proud of him. Rooting for him for sure. And just it brings me back to all those fun memories myself."

There's another reason Jason didn't tell Lindsey: When they filmed the music video, even he didn't know he was going to be on the show. He invited her because he's both a fan and a friend of hers — and obviously, she knows how to dance.

Stirling can keep rooting for Jason and his pro partner Daniella Karagach since they continued their winning ways on Tuesday night's episode of DWTS, earning a score of 35 for their Jazz dance and 37 for their group number.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.