Ed Sheeran announces special run of 'Subtract' tour dates

Ed Sheeran has announced a special run of concert dates in support of his new album, - [Subtract].



The - [Subtract] Tour will consist of 14 intimate shows at theaters and auditoriums across North America. He'll play the album in full, coinciding with his previously announced Mathematics stadium tour.



The new dates kick off at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida, on May 19, and wrap at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on September 22.



To secure tickets, fans must register for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Registration opens on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. ET and closes on Sunday, April 30, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Verified Fan sale begins Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time.



- [Subtract] comes out May 5.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.