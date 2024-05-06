Ed Sheeran explains why he gave a #1 hit to Justin Bieber

In 2015, Justin Bieber topped the chart with "Love Yourself," which was co-written by Ed Sheeran. But when his pals asked Ed why he gave away a hit song, he had to remind them they thought it was lame.
According to Page Six, during a concert in Florida on May 3, Ed performed "Love Yourself" and spoke about the song's backstory. "I was writing a lot of songs about a lot of different things, and I wrote this song and honestly, I played it to people and they went, 'Meh,'" Ed told the crowd.
While in Florida, Ed attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and posted footage on his Instagram of Formula 1 driver George Russell driving him around the track at top speed, which totally freaked him out.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.