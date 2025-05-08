Ed Sheeran gets nostalgic in 'Old Phone' video

Ed Sheeran has released the nostalgic music video for his song "Old Phone."

The clip begins with Ed explaining the inspiration behind the song and the idea for building the Old Phone Pub in Ipswich, Massachusetts. It then shows footage from the Old Phone Pub being built and Ed interacting with fans, interspersed with Ed looking at text messages and photos from his actual old phone.

The video culminates with Ed performing a gig at the Old Phone Pub.

"I wanted fans to all come to this special first pop up Old Phone pub gig to all be there for the same reason, and emotionally connected," Ed writes on Instagram. "I wanted everyone in that room to have felt the same feelings of nostalgia, longing, joy and sadness I had felt from going through my old phone."

He adds, “I asked all of them to submit a video, a photo or a message from their old phone that meant a lot to them to get into the gig that night, and we all shared in a night of music, dancing, laughing and tears. It was really magical, maybe my favourite music video I’ve ever made.”

"Old Phone" follows the release of "Azizam." Both songs will be featured on Ed's upcoming album, Play, arriving Sept. 12.

