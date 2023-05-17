Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles used to couch-surf at the same house: "I'm really super proud of him"

There's a lot of talk about Ed Sheeran's relationship with Taylor Swift, but you may not be aware that Ed's been friends with another record-breaking, chart-topping, stadium-filling superstar even longer than Taylor: Harry Styles.

In the latest episode of The Spout Podcast, Ed said he and Harry have been friends since he was 19 and Harry was 16. "There was a guitarist that knew both of us called Chris [Leonard], that I wrote 'Lego House' with," he recalled. "He used to play for the One Direction lads, and me and Harry used to sleep at his house together."

"The day that [1D's] 'What Makes You Beautiful' went number one, [my album] Plus went number one the same day," Ed continued. "And we were both staying at the house at that point. So now to be where we're at now -- y'know, he's on a stadium and I'm on a stadium tour -- it's quite weird, looking back on the journey."

Pronouncing himself "really super, super proud" of Harry, Ed then compared their relationship to the one he has with Taylor.

"There’s rarely people that, like, totally understand you," he noted. "And I think both of them, because they are solo artists and are at this level, you kind of talk and there’s an understanding there that you don’t necessarily get from everyone.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.