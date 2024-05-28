Ed Sheeran joins The Offspring onstage at BottleRock

Ed Sheeran's childhood dream came true over the weekend: He got to perform with the band whose album was the first he ever bought.

On May 26, Ed joined California punk band The Offspring during their set at BottleRock Festival in Napa, California to perform their song "Million Miles Away." The song is from their 2000 album Conspiracy of One, which Ed wrote on Instagram was the first album he ever bought.

"I used to pretend to be in their band in the mirror and sing along to the album when I was 9, mostly to their song Million Miles Away as it was the first song of theirs I heard," Ed wrote. "I mentioned it in an interview and [bandmembers] Noodles [and] Dexter got in touch with me when we found out we were all playing the same festival, to see if I wanted to get on stage and sing it."

"It was an instant yes obvz," he continued. "Really felt like living out a childhood dream thank you for having me up there guys. Music is a wild ride, every day I’m so grateful to be living my dream in reality."

He posted a video of himself rehearsing with the band backstage, and then playing it onstage.

The Offspring are probably best known for their '90s hits "Come Out and Play (Keep 'Em Separated)," "Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)" and "Self Esteem."

